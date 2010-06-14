Pulling a fast one? Jets' Revis at minicamp but misses some drills

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Disgruntled Jets All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis attended the first day of the team's three-day mandatory mini-camp but sat out of some drills in what he implied was a silent protest over his contract.
Revis told his coaches that he was "light-headed" when he sat out some team drills late in the first practice. In discussing the matter with the media, he immediately broached the displeasure over his contract each time he explained his "light-headedness."
"I got a little light headed, I sat out for a little bit," Revis said. "It's about loyalty. You sit here and tell guys, 'You're the best players in the league; you're our No. 1 priority,' and you're not showing loyalty by keeping your core guys here. If you want to build a dynasty, you got to start being loyal to some of your players out there."
Jets Coach Rex Ryan said he took Revis at his word upon learning that Revis couldn't go through some drills because he wasn't feeling well. Ryan, at his post-practice news conference, went on to say that if a player isn't focused on the task at hand, then he doesn't want him on the field. Ryan said he would talk to Revis and admitted that if Revis was pulling a "fast one" he would be disappointed.
"We're about the decal, not individuals," Ryan said.
Ryan did not seem overly worried about Revis' contract situation and repeatedly defended him, adding that the team plans to have Revis around for a long time.
Revis said he wants a long-term deal but if nothing is done before this training camp, a holdout is possible. Revis said there is still plenty of time to reach new terms but added that things don't look optimistic at this point.
Revis has three more years left on his contract, but the final two years will be voided after 2010. He wants to be the highest paid cornerback in the league, surpassing Oakland's Nnamdi Asomugha, who will earn more than $15 million this season. New York has made Revis two offers, but he has rejected both.
"To me it's like an insult, sending me something without guaranteed money," Revis said.
Revis was taking part in team drills in the early portion of the second mini-camp practice.
Revis isn't the only Jets player seeking a new contract. Center Nick Mangold, tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson and linebacker David Harris also have been targeted for new deals, but there has been no progress. All three players took part in the first mini-camp practice, but none spoke to the media.