Public viewing held for Raiders' Davis after private ceremony

Published: Oct 17, 2011 at 02:33 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A small but steady stream of fans and friends of Al Davis continued to pay tribute to the late Oakland Raiders owner during a public viewing Monday.

Davis, who died Oct. 8, was entombed at the Chapel of the Chimes during a private family ceremony held before the public was invited in for the viewing. The 102-year-old facility rests at the base of the east Oakland foothills and overlooks the city's downtown area.

Three Super Bowl trophies won by Davis' Raiders teams were placed on top of the vault containing his body, which is marked by a replica of the Pro Football Hall of Famer's signature. A single Raiders helmet sat alongside the trophies, and four bodyguards wearing white shirts stood watch.

A large photo of Davis wearing his traditional white Raiders warmup jacket and sunglasses was placed on the front of the vault, though a spokesman said the picture would be replaced by a permanent plaque.

One day after the Raiders held their own tribute throughout Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns, fans trickled in to see the place where Davis' body now will rest.

Davis' vault sits right next to the site for blues legend John Lee Hooker. Fans of Hooker make an annual trek to the grounds to pay their respects, something Raiders fans probably will do as well for Davis.

"Now we have two legends here," said longtime Raiders fan Sean Haley, who lives near the Chapel of the Chimes. "You hear a lot about how the Raiders would be better off without (Davis), but as soon as he was gone, people started doing a lot of self-examining and said the guy truly will be missed."

Bouquets of white flowers began to pile up just outside the side entrance to the mausoleum. Fans were allowed in for four hours, though a facility spokesman said he expects much larger crowds this weekend.

