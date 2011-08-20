Pryor works out for NFL teams, says he won't appeal suspension

The NFL granted Pryor eligibility into the draft on Thursday with the caveat that he wouldn't be allowed to practice for the team that selected him until Week 6. Pryor would have faced a five-game suspension had he stayed at Ohio State. Rosenhaus echoed a message delivered by Pryor, who said Saturday he will not appeal the five-game suspension imposed by the NFL, as his attorney hinted at on Friday. Pryor said he would sign with any team that picked him in the supplemental draft instead of trying his chances again in the regular draft in the spring.