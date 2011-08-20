Pryor works out for NFL teams, says he won't appeal suspension

Terrelle Pryor worked out for 17 NFL teams Saturday and said afterward he wouldn't appeal his five-week suspension at the start of the NFL season.
More than half of the NFL's teams sent representatives to watch the former Ohio State quarterback try to prove he should be taken in Monday's supplemental draft. NFL Network's Albert Breer reported the teams in attendance included the 49ers, Bengals, Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, Lions, Patriots, Raiders, Redskins, Saints and Steelers.
Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin were present, according to Breer, along with former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel.
"I have made arrangements for him to meet with several general managers," Drew Rosenhaus, Pryor's agent, said Saturday.
The NFL granted Pryor eligibility into the draft on Thursday with the caveat that he wouldn't be allowed to practice for the team that selected him until Week 6. Pryor would have faced a five-game suspension had he stayed at Ohio State. Rosenhaus echoed a message delivered by Pryor, who said Saturday he will not appeal the five-game suspension imposed by the NFL, as his attorney hinted at on Friday. Pryor said he would sign with any team that picked him in the supplemental draft instead of trying his chances again in the regular draft in the spring.
"Teams do not need to be concerned about him not signing," Rosenhaus said, adding a contract would get done the same day he's drafted.
Pryor said he will play any position he's asked.
"I would like the opportunity to play quarterback," Pryor said, "but I'll do anything that a team needs me to do to win."
Breer reported that while Pryor won't be able to practice or play during his five-game suspension, he will be able to do field work with coaches, according to multiple sources. Rosenhaus told reporters Saturday that Pryor can participate in preseason games and training camp practices. The agent also said the quarterback will be allowed to attend team meetings and work out at team facilities during his suspension.
NFL's decision backs NCAA
The NFL's decision to suspend ex-Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor for the first five games of the 2011 season was well-received in college circles.
Pryor appeared in top shape Saturday, working out at a high school stadium near his hometown of Jeannette, Pa. Breer reported one scout clocked Pryor's first 40-yard dash -- on FieldTurf -- at 4.38 seconds, with his second slightly slower in the 4.4-second range. The Associated Press reported Pryor's first 40-yard time was as fast as 4.36 seconds.
Pryor measured out at 6-foot-4 3/4 and 232 pounds, according to NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, who cited multiple team sources to report that Pryor's workout showed off his strong arm, but revealed problems with his mechanics. Sources told Brandt that Pryor showed "a lot of potential."
Tressel chose to support his former star player after resigning under pressure amid an NCAA investigation that Pryor and others improperly sold memorabilia.
Pryor left school for the NFL after Tressel's departure.
"Did great," Tressel said of Pryor. "He would help lots of teams."
One team appears to have already dropped out of the mix. The Colts took a close look, but owner Jim Irsay let it be known the team won't be using a draft pick on Pryor in a Twitter update he posted Saturday.
