Pryor not interested in joining Canadian Football League

Published: Jun 09, 2011 at 09:54 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Terrelle Pryor isn't interested in playing in the Canadian Football League. He's also not interested in speaking to the NCAA.

The former Ohio State quarterback announced Tuesday he would not return to Ohio State for his senior season in the wake of an NCAA suspension and ongoing investigation. The Saskatchewan Roughriders own the CFL negotiating rights to Pryor and had extended him a tentative offer.

"They sent the package last night, I forwarded it to Terrelle and Terrelle said that he wasn't interested today," Pryor's attorney, Larry James, said Thursday.

James also said that Pryor will no longer cooperate with NCAA investigators looking into Ohio State's football program, ex-players and current players.

"He doesn't need a reason (to talk to them). He's no longer a student-athlete," said James, who added that Pryor doesn't feel he owes the NCAA any answers. "They're not going to give him or any other student-athlete any due process rights to speak of, so he's moved on."

Asked if Pryor gave him a reason for his lack of interest in the Roughriders, James said, "He did not go into discussion. He just said he's not interested in the Canadian Football League. Obviously the offer was not sufficient to whet his taste buds."

Roughriders general manager Brendan Taman was watching his team practice and did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Pryor has several options besides jumping immediately to the CFL.

He could still apply to enter a special NFL supplemental draft later this summer -- assuming there is one. He could play in a minor league such as the United Football League, or he could work out and take several months to prepare for next spring's full NFL draft.

James said the 6-foot-6, 233-pounder's first choice is to go in a supplemental draft.

"He's definitely looking at the supplemental draft," James said, adding that Pryor is in the process of hiring a trainer and an agent.

Pryor was one of five Ohio State players suspended last December for the first five games of the 2011 season for accepting improper benefits from a Columbus tattoo-parlor owner.

Ohio State coach Jim Tressel was forced to resign last week for knowing about his players' involvement in trading signed equipment, championship rings and other memorabilia to the tattoo-parlor owner for cash and discounted tattoos.

Ohio State's career rushing leader among quarterbacks with 2,164 yards, Pryor ranks fifth in the school's record book for passing yards with 6,177. His 57 touchdown passes matches the Ohio State mark also held by Bobby Hoying.

The NCAA is investigating the entire Ohio State program, in particular allegations revolving around cash and other improper benefits and sweetheart deals on cars. Pryor has been a lightning rod during the investigation, admitting he had dealings with the tattoo-parlor owner.

The NCAA is also looking into the cars he has owned and been loaned while at Ohio State.

