Protein fix: Maximizing muscles and performance

The answer to how much protein is optimal is based on two variables: the weight of the individual and the activity level of that person. For football players that is obviously on the high side. Currently, the RDA (Recommended Dietary Allowance) for protein is 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day, but this is not based on a highly active athlete. In fact, the latest science for power and speed athletes, like a football player, recommends around 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per pound of bodyweight per day. So for example, 180 pound players need 144 grams to 180 grams of protein daily. Too little protein in the diet of a highly active athlete can lead to muscle mass loss and poor recovery.