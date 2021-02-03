Protect the G.O.A.T.? Bucs' Tristan Wirfs acing a daunting rookie test

Fast-forward roughly nine months from draft night, though, and Tampa Bay is on the doorstep of winning that expected Super Bowl title. Wirfs, who turned 22 in January, is the only player on the Bucs who played every snap -- 1,284 -- thus far. He's allowed just one sack. One. And that includes three playoff games.

"I thought he should've been in the Pro Bowl," head coach Bruce Arians said firmly on a Zoom call heading into the Wild Card Round. "He's a guy that's given up one sack all season as a rookie -- it's unbelievable. When we run behind him, there's a lot of movement, so you couldn't ask anything more of a rookie offensive lineman, for sure."

Coming into a season with so many unknowns, Wirfs decided not to stick with his normal habit of setting goals, which dates back to high school. Instead, he put his head down and leaned on the work ethic that nearly every teammate or coach brings up when asked about him publicly. Arians knew how physically gifted his right tackle was. They knew his combination of strength, athleticism and intelligence was rare. Knowing Wirfs' attitude, Arians told his assistant head coach and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin at the start of training camp to "take the kid's gloves off and let him play."

"There was a lot of pressure, but being around the kid every day, you wouldn't know it," Gilbert told me. "He just came out and worked hard and did a great job. From a technique standpoint, from learning the offense, I really can't say enough about the job that he did individually."

Wirfs played every snap during camp with the first-team offense. It was for two reasons. The first was to allow him to develop chemistry with the rest of the starting offensive line and Brady. The returning starters brought him along. The only rookie hazing he had to endure was carrying center ﻿Ryan Jensen﻿'s helmet after practice. He built a little brother-big brother relationship with left tackle ﻿Donovan Smith﻿, with the rookie and veteran FaceTiming and texting about sets or tricks of the trade during their down time.

"I think he's done a great job in camp," Brady said at the start of the season. "I know everyone [has] high expectations for someone picked at that position, but he's done a great job. He has a great way about him. Really love being in the huddle with him, he's got a great maturity for a younger player. He's obviously very talented, but he's just got a great attitude."

The second reason the Bucs worked Wirfs so consistently with the starters is because in training camp, the 1s go against the 1s, with the first-team offense facing off against the first-team defense. Without a preseason, the best way to prepare for the Saints and All-Pro ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ in Week 1 was to have Wirfs face the Bucs' own duo of top-tier pass rushers as many times as possible. ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ was coming off a 2019 season in which he posted an NFL-leading 19.5 sacks. He tried new moves on Wirfs daily. ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿, meanwhile, has 89 career sacks, and the two bring completely different skill sets to the table.

"Tristan is the real deal," Barrett said with a smile during camp. "He's going to be a problem out there for a lot of edge rushers and whoever is going against him."

Watching every day of training camp from the sidelines, I rarely heard Wirfs' name; he never really did anything to get called out. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was so focused on working with Brady, he admitted he forgot about his rookie right tackle at times, because he just didn't have to worry about him. It was during that time the Bucs started to feel Wirfs could hold his own one-on-one during the season. They wouldn't have to shift their protections to help him. Just as in camp, the training wheels were off when games mattered, and he was going to have to figure it out himself.