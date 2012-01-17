Prospects look to boost draft value at East-West Shrine Game

» Josh Norman of Costal Carolina made quite an impression on scouts on Day 1. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner displayed outstanding quickness and footwork. He glides in his backpedal and shows swivel hips in his turns/transitions. Norman put all of those skills together in coverage while registering several break-ups and a pair of interceptions during the morning session. When asked about Norman's pro prospects, an NFC South official proclaimed Norman as one of the top small prospects at the game, and talked about his ability to work into Day 2 consideration with a strong effort this week.