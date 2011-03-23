Prospects for Graham's return by Eagles' opener dim, Reid says

Published: Mar 23, 2011 at 07:09 AM

A couple of late-season injuries to starters could affect the Eagles' draft strategy, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday.

Andy Reid said Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting in New Orleans that it would a "real stretch" for defensive end Brandon Graham to return before the season opener, but the coach noted that safety Nate Allen "should be" ready by then.

Graham's rookie season ended when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Dec. 12, and Allen ruptured his right knee's patellar tendon one week later.

NFL teams can't communicate with any players -- including those rehabilitating injuries -- during the lockout, but Reid said the doctor who performed the operation can talk to the player.

Reid didn't offer updates on center Jamaal Jackson, who tore his triceps in the playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, or tackle Winston Justice, who was benched during that game and later had arthroscopic knee surgery.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Gen Stats Decision Guide: Fourth-down superlatives at midpoint of 2021 NFL season

Which NFL teams have made the best calls on fourth down? What about the worst? And who's made the most impactful decisions? The Next Gen Stats team provides fourth-down superlatives midway through the 2021 NFL season. 
news

NFL SVP of officiating: 'Posturing' prompted taunting penalty on Bears' Cassius Marsh

NFL senior VP of officiating Perry Fewell addressed the controversial taunting flag on Bears LB Cassius Marsh from Monday Night Football. In his weekly video, Fewell was direct in his explanation of the penalty, supporting referee Tony Corrente's judgment.
news

Browns sign guard Joel Bitonio to three-year, $48M extension through 2025

Cleveland continues to lock down critical pieces of its offensive line. The Browns have signed guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ to a three-year contract extension worth roughly $48 million.
news

Arians says Bucs won't target Odell Beckham: 'We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters'

Consider the Buccaneers out of the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. Coach Bruce Arians quipped Wednesday that with Antonio Brown in the building, the Bucs wouldn't chase Beckham.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW