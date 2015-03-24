Prospect-a-day: Profiling the 2015 NFL Draft class

Each day, NFL Fantasy is profiling a 2015 NFL Draft prospect and what impact they might have in fantasy football this season. Check back to this page daily to see what talented young prospect is being profiled next!
Injuries have prevented Todd Gurley from being the consensus top running back prospect. But will those fears hold him back from fantasy football stardom?
Kevin White caught the nation's attention with his stellar senior season at West Virginia, but will he be able to keep the ball rolling when he hits the NFL?
Jameis Winston is poised to become the face of an NFL franchise. But how will he fare as a potential centerpiece of your fantasy football team?
Dorial Green-Beckham might be the most naturally talented wide receiver in the 2015 draft class, but will he be able to overcome past issues and make it in the NFL?
Tevin Coleman showed game-breaking speed and home-run ability while at Indiana, but will he be as much of a threat against NFL competition?
Alabama has sent several notable running backs to the NFL in recent seasons. Will T.J. Yeldon be closer to Eddie Lacy or Trent Richardson?
Ameer Abdullah was one of college football's top running backs, but will his size limit his ability to contribute immediately in fantasy football?
Duke Johnson might not be a three-down back in the NFL, but he has the skills to be a fantasy football sleeper in the proper offense.
Sammie Coates has speed to spare, but will his inconsistent hands slow down his transition to the NFL?
Tyler Lockett hails from #TeamSmallReceiver, but boasts the tools and football savvy needed to make an immediate fantasy impact.
Josh Robinson may have had one of the best runs in the NCAA in 2014, but he'll need more than that to land on the fantasy radar once he hits the NFL.
Despite his small stature, Rashad Greene is the all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards for Florida State. Will he be able to bring that success to the NFL?
Devin Smith is the top deep threat in the 2015 draft class. Will that make in a sleeper to target late in fantasy football drafts?
Javorius Allen had big play potential at the college level, but it may take a season or two for him to realize that talent in the NFL.
Jeremy Langford had a productive final season at Michigan State and ran the fastest 40-yard dash among running backs at the combine, but will that translate to fantasy success in 2015?
The 2015 tight end class is thin, but two names stand above the rest. Will either be able to make an immediate impact in fantasy?
Devin Funchess has plenty of the physical tools to be a star at the NFL level. But he'll need to improve upon some of his skills if he's going to be a fantasy stud.
Despite hailing from the SEC, Mike Davis hasn't received a ton of fanfare in the predraft process. But could he end up being one of the best rookie running backs to draft in fantasy?
David Johnson piled up stats at Northern Iowa, a small D-I school. But will his unique skill set make him an early contributor in fantasy football as well?
Nelson Agholor is technically proficient as a wide receiver. But will a lack of strength and top-end speed prevent him from being a fantasy football star?
Breshad Perriman is one of the fastest players in the 2015 NFL Draft, but he'll need more than just his speed to make an impact in the NFL and fantasy football.
Strong is lacking in some areas, but his overall raw talent could make him an immediate impact player in the right situation.
The 2015 wide receiver class is headlined by Kevin White and Amari Cooper. Does Parker deserve to be a part of that conversation as well?
While at Boise State, Ajayi became the first player in FBS history to accumulate 1,800 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in the same year. Could he be the most complete back in this draft class?
Gordon was one of the best rushers in college football in 2014, but will his skill set translate to the NFL without his massive offensive line?