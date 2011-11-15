Proposed L.A. stadium adds deployable roof, open end zone

Published: Nov 15, 2011 at 03:18 PM

The architects of a proposed football stadium in downtown Los Angeles have made major changes to the project's design, adding a deployable roof, giant wing-like coverings, and opening up one end zone for a view of the city.

The Los Angeles Times reported on the changes Tuesday, describing the changes as creating "a lighter-appearing venue."

"This showcases the advantage of being in Los Angeles, how people would rather be outside," said Ron Turner of the project's lead architect, Gensler. "We need a symbol, a gateway. It's important for people to say, 'Wow! That's L.A.'"

The planned 72,000-seat stadium would be adjacent to Staples Center, home to the NBA's Lakers and Clippers and the NHL's Kings.

Developers plan to submit an environmental impact report in January, which if approved, could clear the way for groundbreaking next year and the ability to play regular-season games as early as 2016, officials have said.

The new facility would be called Farmers Field, and in addition to securing an NFL franchise to play there, officials expect to bid for the 2017 Super Bowl. That would be the 50th anniversary of Super Bowl I, which was played at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

