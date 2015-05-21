Around the NFL

Projected starters: Seattle Seahawks

Published: May 21, 2015 at 02:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Around The NFL predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. See every breakdown here.

» The offensive line is the most glaring weak spot on the reigning NFC champions' roster. Even with the drafting of three offensive linemen, former backups Alvin Bailey and Lemuel Jeanpierre appear to be the favorites to take over left guard and center, respectively, following the losses of James Carpenter and Max Unger.

» Although Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse return as the starters, the No. 3 receiver job is up for grabs. By way of his size and wingspan, Super Bowl hero Chris Matthews may have the edge on Paul Richardson and third-round pick Tyler Lockett.

» It's status quo on the front seven, which means second-round pick Frank Clark will start his career in a backup role.

» The cornerback depth chart is in flux, with veteran Cary Williams replacing Byron Maxwell opposite Richard Sherman. Former Jaguars veteran Will Blackmon will likely start out as the nickleback, as Jeremy Lane (knee) is a candidate for the PUP list.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast ranks every starting quarterback on "The Dalton Scale" and goes over all the latest news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders signing offensive coordinator Scott Turner to extension

The Washington Commanders are expected to sign Scott Turner to a multiyear contract extension to remain their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday night. 
news

Tom Brady unretires: NFL community reacts to Brady's stunning return to NFL

Tom Brady shocked the NFL world once again when he announced Sunday afternoon that he is unretiring from the NFL and will play this upcoming season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady's news unsurprising sent shockwaves across the sports world.
news

Kirk Cousins signing one-year, $35M extension with Vikings thru 2023

The Minnesota Vikings are signing Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract 2023, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady announces 'I'm coming back' for 23rd season 'in Tampa'

Roughly two months after announcing his retirement, quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ announced Sunday he will return to play for his 23rd season and do so "in Tampa." 
news

Michael Gallup re-signs with Cowboys for five years, $62.5M

Michael Gallup and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a five-year, $62.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
news

TE Evan Engram garnering FA interest as potential slot receiver 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Giants TE Evan Engram has a solid free-agent market for his talent, with several teams looking at him as essentially a slot receiver. 
news

Cardinals, TE Zach Ertz agree to three-year, $31.65M deal

Tight end Zach Ertz is re-signing with the Cardinals on a three-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. 
news

Devin McCourty re-signing with Patriots on one-year deal worth $9M

Defensive back Devin McCourty and the Patriots have agree to a one-year deal worth $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

WR Allen Robinson likely to draw interest from Browns, Jets, Lions and Raiders

The New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams who could be "in the mix" to sign WR Allen Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Rapoport added the Cleveland Browns are also a team to watch.
news

CB J.C. Jackson expected to draw free-agent interest from Chargers

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Sunday that he expects the Chargers to be heavily involved in the ﻿J.C. Jackson﻿ sweepstakes. 
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Sunday, March 13

The New England Patriots are using a second-round restricted free-agent tender on wide receiver ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
news

Panthers, Saints have offered deals for Deshaun Watson, likely to meet with QB soon

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have made trade offers for Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with the Texans QB soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW