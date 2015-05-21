Projected starters: Seattle Seahawks

Around The NFL predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. See every breakdown here.
» The offensive line is the most glaring weak spot on the reigning NFC champions' roster. Even with the drafting of three offensive linemen, former backups Alvin Bailey and Lemuel Jeanpierre appear to be the favorites to take over left guard and center, respectively, following the losses of James Carpenter and Max Unger.
» Although Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse return as the starters, the No. 3 receiver job is up for grabs. By way of his size and wingspan, Super Bowl hero Chris Matthews may have the edge on Paul Richardson and third-round pick Tyler Lockett.
» It's status quo on the front seven, which means second-round pick Frank Clark will start his career in a backup role.
» The cornerback depth chart is in flux, with veteran Cary Williams replacing Byron Maxwell opposite Richard Sherman. Former Jaguars veteran Will Blackmon will likely start out as the nickleback, as Jeremy Lane (knee) is a candidate for the PUP list.
