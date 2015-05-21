 Skip to main content
Projected starters: San Francisco 49ers

Published: May 21, 2015 at 02:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Around The NFL predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. See every breakdown here.

» The Niners let franchise icon Frank Gore walk out the door because Carlos Hyde was a tackle-breaking machine in limited carries last season. Reggie Bush is best utilized as a passing-down role player.

» The race for the No. 3 receiver job is wide open between Quinton Patton, Bruce Ellington and underachieving veteran Jerome Simpson. The winner won't be determined until August.

»Daniel Kilgore outplayed Marcus Martin at center last season, but the former is still recovering from a fractured fibula. If Kilgore isn't 100 percent by the start of training camp, Martin will have the upper hand. Brandon Thomas is penciled in at left guard, as the 49ers drafted him last year to be Mike Iupati's replacement.

» With 2014 starters Justin Smith and Ray McDonald out of the picture, the 49ers plan on rotating Glenn Dorsey and Tank Carradine opposite Darnell Dockett, with Tony Jerod-Eddie in a situational role. First-round pick Arik Armstead is more of a developmental project.

»Aaron Lynch outplayed Ahmad Brooks last season. Even if he's not ready for an every-down role, Lynch should see the majority of the snaps opposite Aldon Smith.

