Projected 2015 starters: New York Jets

» Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury gives Geno a leg up in this competition. Smith's skill set suits Chan Gailey's style, and the weapons around him give Smith a better chance to succeed than ever before. He played like a competent starter in December last season.
We give Kerley the edge over rookie second-round pick Devin Smith for now. The Jets need speed, and figure to use Smith at first as the team's designated home run hitter. That's more of a No. 4 receiver job, with Kerley getting more snaps in the slot. Marshall will also move inside plenty.
» Not a single rookie is listed as a starter, including No. 6 overall pick Leonard Williams. He will get plenty of snaps rotating at defensive end and could even play inside when the Jets use a four man front.
» Willie Colon could lose his job at guard, but it's not like Brian Winters is a great option to replace him.
» I lined the Jets up in a 3-3-5 because they aren't paying Skrine to sit on the bench. Despite all the talent up front, the Jets' outside pass rush options are familiar and boring. It's another year of Coples, Calvin Pace and Jason Babin. Third-round pick Lorenzo Mauldin could work into the mix.
