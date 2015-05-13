Projected 2015 starters: Jacksonville Jaguars

Around The NFL predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. See every breakdown here.
» Second-round rookie T.J. Yeldon will battle Denard Robinson for the starting tailback job. The Jaguars view Yeldon as a three-down back whereas Robinson is best utilized as a change-of-pace threat.
» Although Jacksonville was connected to several free-agent wideouts, their top three receivers were all rookies in 2014. With Cecil Shorts in Houston and Justin Blackmon indefinitely suspended, Allen Robinson and Marqise Lee are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart. Expect the Jags to run plenty of two-tight end sets with Julius Thomas as the pass-catcher and Marcedes Lewis as the inline blocker.
» The offensive line has been overhauled, with former Cowboy Jermey Parnell at right tackle and former Raider Stefen Wisniewski at center. Third-round pick A.J. Cann offers quality insurance at center and both guard spots. Whereas last year's pass protection rivaled Tampa Bay's for worst in the league, this year's blocking has a chance to be league average.
» Conventional wisdom suggests veteran Chris Clemons will have to play major snaps following first-round rookie Dante Fowler's season-ending ACL injury. Don't be surprised if Ryan Davis emerges as a breakout player instead. Davis was one of the league's most effective per-play pass rushers in a rotational role last season.
» The defense lacks star power, but should see improved play in the secondary. Demetrius McCray overtook Dwayne Gratz as the top cover corner last season. Those two are now joined by former Packers nickelback Davon House, leaving the Jags with a solid trio.
