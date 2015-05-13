Projected 2015 starters: Houston Texans

» Ryan Mallett and Brian Hoyer will split first-team reps throughout OTAs and ostensibly into training camp. Since Mallett is the younger player with a higher ceiling, we believe Hoyer will have to outplay him to enter Week 1 as the starter. The Texans' brass spent the first couple of months of the offseason showering praise on Mallett, an indication that their preference is for him to beat out Hoyer.