Around the NFL

Projected 2015 starters: Atlanta Falcons

Published: May 19, 2015 at 10:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Around The NFL predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. See every breakdown here.

» Tevin Coleman gets the nod as option 1A at running back. He was drafted a round before Devonta Freeman was taken a season ago, and is a better fit for new offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's system. Any new acquisition has an advantage over players acquired when Mike Smith was the coach.

» Beasley, the team's first round pick, could be more of a situational pass rusher as a rookie. He'll rotate with guys like Adrian Clayborn and Malliciah Goodman. The Falcons are deeper, even if they lack difference making pass rushers. Brooks Reed and O'Brien Schofield will also rush from linebacker.

» Atlanta drafted Hardy to replace Harry Douglas at wide receiver. With Roddy White slowing down and no great receiving options at tight end, Matt Ryan risks not having enough weapons if Hardy doesn't deliver.

» It was surprising that the Falcons didn't invest more in the offensive line in the draft. Ryan Schraeder is the best bet of a motley crew at right tackle.

» Jalen Collins, the team's second round pick, will try to beat out their 2013 second round pick Robert Alford for the starting job. While the safety position looks weak, the Falcons have a nice looking young cornerback group.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Lindsay Rhodes to discuss the Patriots' response in the "Deflategate" saga and the latest names revealed on the "The Top 100 Players of 2015" countdown. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

LB Roquan Smith 'excited to call' Baltimore home after 'roller-coaster of emotions' leaving Chicago

Ravens LB Roquan Smith admits trade from Bears 'didn't settle in with me for a couple of weeks,' but after finishing off the 2022 season he's now ready to move forward with his new team and a new long-term contract.

news

DE Bradley Chubb's broken hand 'all good' as he aims to improve on 'decent' debut with Dolphins

Feeling more healthy in February than he has in years, Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb said this week that he's looking forward to improving upon his self-described 'decent' debut season with Miami.

news

Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon were officially dismissed on Friday, but the charges could be refiled.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator job under Sean Payton

With Sean Payton taking over in Denver, the next big question will be who manages the defensive side of the ball. To that end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Broncos requested to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position.

news

Derek Carr won't extend Feb. 15 trigger date on contract: 'I don't think that would be best for me'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he won't extend the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract for the organization.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down Thursday's competitions from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games featuring stars from the AFC and NFC.

news

Arrest warrant for aggravated menacing charge issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon; RB's agent says charge to be dropped Friday

An arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated menacing was issued on Thursday for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. The fifth-year pro's agent, Peter Schaffer, released a statement believing the charge will be dropped on Friday.

news

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on returning to Houston: 'It was a no-brainer to be here'

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans considered it a "no-brainer" to return to Houston after being a popular candidate during the recent hiring cycle, and he hopes to make the team that drafted him a champion as its head coach.

news

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler expects to field offers for Derek Carr: 'There's going to be people interested'

The Raiders have been expected to explore trade options involving Derek Carr since the start of 2023, but there's been little movement on that front to this point. GM Dave Ziegler believes it will only be a matter of time.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts recognize significance of first Super Bowl meeting between Black starting quarterbacks

Ahead of their historic matchup in Super Bowl LVII, where two Black QBs will go head to head for the very first time, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts speak on the significance of their matchup.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE