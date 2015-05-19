Projected 2015 starters: Atlanta Falcons

Around The NFL predicts the Week 1 starting lineups for all 32 teams, analyzing the potential impact of each rookie class. See every breakdown here.
» Tevin Coleman gets the nod as option 1A at running back. He was drafted a round before Devonta Freeman was taken a season ago, and is a better fit for new offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's system. Any new acquisition has an advantage over players acquired when Mike Smith was the coach.
» Beasley, the team's first round pick, could be more of a situational pass rusher as a rookie. He'll rotate with guys like Adrian Clayborn and Malliciah Goodman. The Falcons are deeper, even if they lack difference making pass rushers. Brooks Reed and O'Brien Schofield will also rush from linebacker.
» Atlanta drafted Hardy to replace Harry Douglas at wide receiver. With Roddy White slowing down and no great receiving options at tight end, Matt Ryan risks not having enough weapons if Hardy doesn't deliver.
» It was surprising that the Falcons didn't invest more in the offensive line in the draft. Ryan Schraeder is the best bet of a motley crew at right tackle.
» Jalen Collins, the team's second round pick, will try to beat out their 2013 second round pick Robert Alford for the starting job. While the safety position looks weak, the Falcons have a nice looking young cornerback group.
