Prohibited items for fans at 2014 NFL Draft

The National Football League and the New York Police Department strongly recommend that fans minimize the number and size of all items carried into Radio City Music Hall.
All items carried by fans will be carefully inspected and potentially prohibited from Radio City Music Hall. Fans are urged to bring nothing larger than a very small purse. Extra time should be allotted for entry as all fans will be subjected to additional security procedures upon entry. The NFL and Radio City Music Hall strongly encourage fans not to bring any type of bag, but if necessary, those outlined below are permissible:
» Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" OR
» One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
» Small clutch bags, 4.5" x 6.5", approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into Radio City Music Hall with one of the clear plastic bag options
» An exception will be made for medically necessary items
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses or bags larger than 4.5" x 6.5", coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags/draw string bags that are not clear or exceed 12" x 6" x 12", luggage of any kind, computer bags, binocular cases and camera bags.
Prohibited Items in Radio City Music Hall
The following list is a guide only. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.
Alcohol
Food
Animals (except assistive animals)
Footballs
Banner (any object that obstructs the view of another)
Fireworks
Beach Balls
Frisbees
Beverage
Laser Lights and Pointers
Camcorders
Mace / Pepper Spray
Noisemakers and Horns
Containers of any type:
» Aerosol Cans
» Coolers (of any size)
» Backpacks
» Bottles
Noisemakers and Horns
Poles, Sticks, Missile like objects of any kind
Strollers
Tripods
Umbrellas
Weapons, Knives and Explosives
Additional Information
Cameras and Binoculars - Small cameras and binoculars will be allowed. No spectator cameras with lenses over six inches (6") long will be permitted. Again, camcorders will be prohibited.
Prohibited items and items determined to not be appropriate for entry into Radio City Music Hall will be the responsibility of the fan and cannot be accepted or checked by the NFL, Radio City Music Hall or the New York Police Department.