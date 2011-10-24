Problem time in Motown? Lions must end their two-game skid

A number of teams twice passed on him during the draft, and now they have to deal with their mistake. I got a chance to talk to Murray last week before his breakout game against the Rams, and he was the same humble guy I met at the Senior Bowl. All he wanted to do was spend more time telling me all that he was learning from veterans Felix Jones and Tony Romo -- not how excited he was to get his chance. Then he went out and broke the Dallas Cowboyssingle-game rushing record with 253 yards on 25 carries -- averaging a staggering 10.1 yards per carry. I would be surprised if he doesn't continue to play well for the Cowboys all season and possibly lead them to the playoffs.