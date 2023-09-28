Pro football leagues XFL and USFL announce intent to merge

NEW YORK -- The XFL and USFL plan to join forces.

The spring pro football leagues announced in a statement Thursday they would merge going forward. The statement said details of the new league would come out at a later date.

The XFL has eight teams from Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C. The USFL also has eight teams that stretch from New Jersey to Memphis.

The XFL, first founded in 2001, returned to action in 2020 but had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league eventually filed for bankruptcy. It was reborn in February.

The USFL played its first season in 2022.