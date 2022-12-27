Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

A star at the University of Miami prior to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career, Ed Reed's now set for the head-coaching ranks.

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

Reed, a 12-season NFL veteran who's one of the greatest Baltimore Ravens of all time, doesn't take on his new job without experience. He was previously an assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2016, and in 2020 returned to his alma mater in an advisory role as the Hurricanes' chief of staff.

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, Bethune-Cookman is a Historically Black College with a football program that's won a pair of national championships and 14 conference titles. However, Bethune-Cookman is coming off back-to-back 2-9 seasons since joining the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021.

A nine-time Pro Bowler during 11 seasons with the Ravens, Reed will look to turn around a struggling Wildcats program.

Reed is regarded as one of the best safeties in NFL history, having earned a first-ballot enshrinement with the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2019.