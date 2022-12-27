Around the NFL

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Published: Dec 27, 2022 at 06:48 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A star at the University of Miami prior to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career, Ed Reed's now set for the head-coaching ranks.

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

Reed, a 12-season NFL veteran who's one of the greatest Baltimore Ravens of all time, doesn't take on his new job without experience. He was previously an assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2016, and in 2020 returned to his alma mater in an advisory role as the Hurricanes' chief of staff.

Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, Bethune-Cookman is a Historically Black College with a football program that's won a pair of national championships and 14 conference titles. However, Bethune-Cookman is coming off back-to-back 2-9 seasons since joining the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021.

A nine-time Pro Bowler during 11 seasons with the Ravens, Reed will look to turn around a struggling Wildcats program.

Reed is regarded as one of the best safeties in NFL history, having earned a first-ballot enshrinement with the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2019.

Now, the 44-year-old is looking to lead the Wildcats back to prominence.

Related Content

news

Would Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join Bengals? 'I'll never say never'

Might Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join the Cincinnati Bengals, who have locked up a playoff spot? There's at least a smidgeon of a possibility.

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Tua Tagovailoa showed 'nothing that would have triggered' concussion protocol during game vs. Packers

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills said Tuesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exhibited zero injury behaviors and reported zero symptoms "that would have triggered the (league's concussion) protocol" during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: We do believe Russell Wilson is fixable

Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday that the team believes quarterback Russell Wilson is "fixable" and the decision to move on from Nathaniel Hackett was not based on Wilson.

news

NFL community reacts to J.J. Watt announcing his retirement after 12 seasons

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2022 season. Watt's news prompted an outpouring of reaction on social media from across the league.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announces retirement following conclusion of 2022 NFL season

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Watt on Monday announced that this past Sunday was his last ever home game, announcing his retirement following the conclusion of 2022 season.

news

Eberflus rejects idea of shutting down QB Fields: 'We want to improve. We want to see where we are'

Bears coach Matt Eberflus have an emphatic no to the idea of shutting down quarterback Justin Fields for the final two games of the 2022 season.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was asked point blank Monday whether he would consider benching Derek Carr. and didn't exactly give a rousing defense in favor of the quarterback.

news

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday sticking with QB Nick Foles despite three-INT performance vs. Chargers

Colts quarterback Nick Foles threw three interceptions to earn a 31.9 passer rating in Monday night's loss to the Chargers, but interim coach Jeff Saturday says Indy will stick with the veteran for the remaining two games of the season

news

Chargers D continues to surge into playoffs: 'It was a complete performance' shutting down Colts

The Los Angeles Chargers defense only allowed a season-best three points in Monday's Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Chargers clinch first playoff berth since 2018 season

The Los Angeles Chargers have clinched an AFC wild-card berth with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE