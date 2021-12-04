Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies at 77

Published: Dec 04, 2021 at 11:34 AM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Pass-rushing great Claude Humphrey has died at age 77.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Saturday morning that Humphrey passed away on the night of Friday, Dec. 3.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Claude Humphrey," Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. "Known as a hard worker and a reliable teammate, Humphrey was always willing to help the team out wherever needed and knew success was achieved collectively. His humble spirit guided him on and off the field. Our thoughts and prayers are with Claude's family during this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Claude's memory."

Enshrined into the Pro Football hall of Fame in 2014, Humphrey played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons (1968-1978) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1979-1981). Humphrey was also inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame (2012) and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (1988).

Humphrey was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1968 AFL/NFL Draft out of Tennessee State and proceeded to win AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with the Falcons. He earned first-team All-Pro honors two times and was selected to play in six Pro Bowls. Only Julio Jones has more Pro Bowl selections in Falcons history than Humphrey, who was inducted in the Falcons Ring of Honor in 2008. After unretiring in 1979, Humphrey was traded to the Eagles and played in Super Bowl XV with Philadelphia in the 1980 season.

Although the statistics weren't recorded until after he retired, Humphrey is credited with 130 career sacks and sits at 24th all-time on the NFL's unofficial sack list.

Humphrey was born on June 29, 1944 in Memphis. Tenn.

