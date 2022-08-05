Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather 

CANTON -- The 2022 preseason is ready to begin in Canton, Ohio. It's just going to require a bit of a delay.

With lightning in the area, the start of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders has been delayed due to inclement weather. Kickoff, which was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, is now expected to be 8:40 p.m. ET, per the NBC broadcast.

As the Jaguars and Raiders warmed up on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a storm front rolled into Canton 30 minutes before kickoff Thursday. Rain began to fall around 7:40 p.m. ET, just minutes after the stadium's scoreboards displayed a message warning of the arrival of severe weather, sending fans to seek shelter in the concourses.