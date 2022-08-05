Around the NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather 

Published: Aug 04, 2022 at 08:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

CANTON -- The 2022 preseason is ready to begin in Canton, Ohio. It's just going to require a bit of a delay.

With lightning in the area, the start of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders has been delayed due to inclement weather. Kickoff, which was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, is now expected to be 8:40 p.m. ET, per the NBC broadcast.

As the Jaguars and Raiders warmed up on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a storm front rolled into Canton 30 minutes before kickoff Thursday. Rain began to fall around 7:40 p.m. ET, just minutes after the stadium's scoreboards displayed a message warning of the arrival of severe weather, sending fans to seek shelter in the concourses.

Scattered thunderstorms intermittently dumped rain on parts of Northeast Ohio for most of the day leading up to the game. The latest thunderstorm has forced the NFL to push back the annual preseason opener.

Related Content

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designates former NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league's appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing progression; A.J. Brown appreciating competition from Eagles CBs

How did Titans rookie QB Malik Willis do with the second-team offense? How is WR A.J. Brown adjusting to life in Philadelphia? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford dealing with elbow tendinitis

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't throw in Wednesday's practice as he continues to deal with an elbow issue that has limited his offseason work. Stafford is dealing with what is described as "bad tendinitis."

news

Steelers signing WR Diontae Johnson to two-year, $36.71M extension

Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms on a two-year, $36.71 million extension, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday, per a source.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down, but has 'no bad blood' with Titans

A.J. Brown hasn't shied away from discussing how the end of his tenure in Tennessee went down, but said Thursday on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live that he now wants to focus on moving forward with the Eagles.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 4

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has a groin injury that will keep him out of practice on Thursday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Joe Flacco embracing role as mentor to Zach Wilson, but QB believes he still has 'that ability to start'

Jets QB Joe Flacco is embracing his role as mentor to Zach Wilson, though head coach Robert Saleh thinks he can still be a starter in the NFL.

news

Broncos TEs Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich could help replace Tim Patrick in offense

Tim Patrick's season-ending knee injury leaves the Denver Broncos searching for how to replace the big-bodied receiver's production, likely thrusting more work on tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Greg Dulcich.

news

Matt Rhule: First-rounder Ikem Ekwonu has 'a long way to go' to earn Panthers' starting LT job

The Panthers drafted Ikem Ekwonu No. 6 overall in April's draft, envisioning the NC State product as their franchise left tackle. Coach Matt Rhule is going to make the rookie earn that job.

news

Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning kicked out of practice after third altercation in three days

New Orleans Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning has been involved in altercations with defensive teammates in his past three practices, and head coach Dennis Allen was finally forced to kick him off the field after his latest scuffle.

news

Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs making 'wow' plays every single day in camp

The Green Bay Packers are getting big plays from a rookie receiver during training camp, just not the one they expected. Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has hit the ground running, making splash plays that have even reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers gushing.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW