Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 finalists

The 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 were trimmed to 15 finalists during Tuesday's Gold Jacket Finalists special on NFL Network.
The 15 modern-era finalists join three other finalists to comprise 18 finalists under consideration for the Class of 2017.
Former Seahawks safety Kenny Easley was announced as a senior finalist last August by the Seniors Committee, which reviews the qualifications of those players whose careers ended more than 25 years ago.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue were announced as contributor finalists in August by the Hall of Fame's Contributor Committee that considers persons who made outstanding contributions to professional football other than players and coaches.
2017 Hall of Fame finalists
- Jason Taylor, defensive end (Miami Dolphins, 1997-2007, '09, 2011; Washington Redskins, 2008; New York Jets, 2010)
- Morten Andersen, kicker (New Orleans Saints, 1982-1994; Atlanta Falcons, 1995-2000; 2006-07; New York Giants, 2001; Kansas City Chiefs, 2002-03; Minnesota Vikings, 2004)
- Kurt Warner, quarterback (St. Louis Rams, 1998-2003; New York Giants, 2004; Arizona Cardinals, 2005-09)
- Isaac Bruce, wide receiver (Los Angeles Rams, 1994; St. Louis Rams, 1995-2007; San Francisco 49ers, 2008-09)
- Terrell Owens, wide receiver (San Francisco 49ers, 1996-2003; Philadelphia Eagles, 2004-05; Dallas Cowboys, 2006-08; Buffalo Bills, 2009; Cincinnati Bengals, 2010)
- Alan Faneca, guard (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1998-2007; New York Jets, 2008-09; Arizona Cardinals, 2010)
- Ty Law, cornerback (New England Patriots, 1995-2004; New York Jets, 2005, '08; Kansas City Chiefs, 2006-07; Denver Broncos, 2009)
- Kevin Mawae, center (Seattle Seahawks, 1994-97; New York Jets, 1998-2005; Tennessee Titans, 2006-09)
