Pro Football Hall of Fame announces speech order for 2022 Class

Published: Jul 19, 2022
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday the running order of speeches for the Class of 2022 Enshrinement ceremony, and it's a befitting order from the jump.

Former Packers cornerback LeRoy Butler, who started the "Lambeau Leap" tradition in Green Bay, has the honor of kicking off the Aug. 6 ceremony. Dick Vermeil, who's catalogued many verklempt speeches over his brilliant coaching career, will close the show on what's sure to be an emotional note. The complete running order is as follows:

  1. LeRoy Butler
  2. Sam Mills
  3. Richard Seymour
  4. Art McNally
  5. Tony Boselli
  6. Bryant Young
  7. Cliff Branch
  8. Dick Vermeil

With Mills and Branch being inducted posthumously, Melanie Mills, widow of Sam, and Elaine Anderson, sister of Branch, will provide remarks on behalf of their respective loved ones in addition to tribute videos of the inductees. McNally is set to deliver his speech via pre-recorded video.

Enshrinees have been asked to limit their speeches to six minutes and an "Academy Awards-style" music cue will end each speech after eight minutes, if needed.

Chris Berman will emcee the ceremony and comedian Keegan Michael-Key will provide in-stadium entertainment.

The Class of 2022 Enshrinement ceremony takes place on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and will be broadcast live on NFL Network (noon ET).

As tradition, Hall of Fame weekend will be prompted by the first preseason game of 2022 season, with the Jacksonville Jaguars facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

