Pro Football Hall of Fame announces annual photo contest winners

Randolph will be officially honored at the Enshrinees GameDay Roundtable, part of the 2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, on Aug. 9. The multi-day enshrinement celebration is highlighted by the induction of the Class of 2009 -- Bob Hayes, Randall McDaniel, Bruce Smith, Derrick Thomas, Ralph Wilson, Jr., and Rod Woodson -- on Aug. 8, followed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game the next day. This year's game showcases the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans.