Pro Football Hall of Fame announces annual photo contest winners

Pro Football Weekly photographer Keith Randolph is the winner of the Dave Boss Award of Excellence for his entry in the 41st Annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Photo Contest. His photo, titled "Gridiron Ballet," was deemed the Photograph of the Year for the 2008 National Football League season.
The color action image captures Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson as he hurdles an airborne Detroit Lions defender in a game played on October 12, 2008 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.
The prestigious contest, sponsored by Canon, U.S.A., Inc., the official camera of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is open to professional photographers ordinarily on assignment to cover NFL games. Photos taken during the 2008 NFL season, that included Super Bowl XLIII and the 2009 Pro Bowl, were eligible.
Randolph's entry was the first place winner in the Action category while Al Tielemans of Sports Illustrated placed first in the Feature category. Tielemans's image titled "Terrell Owens," depicts former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens squirting his quarterback Tony Romo with a water bottle. The image was taken during Kickoff Weekend action on Sept. 7 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Judging was conducted on April 10 by a panel of prominent photo editors and photographers. The judges included Ben Liebenberg, lead photographer/photo editor, NFL.com; John H. Reid, III, freelance/team photographer, Cleveland Browns; Ed Suba, staff photographer, Akron Beacon Journal; Paul Spinelli, President, SpinPhotos, Inc.; and Tony Tomsic, freelance photographer who has shot every Super Bowl.
Randolph will be officially honored at the Enshrinees GameDay Roundtable, part of the 2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, on Aug. 9. The multi-day enshrinement celebration is highlighted by the induction of the Class of 2009 -- Bob Hayes, Randall McDaniel, Bruce Smith, Derrick Thomas, Ralph Wilson, Jr., and Rod Woodson -- on Aug. 8, followed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game the next day. This year's game showcases the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans.