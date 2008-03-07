In between the combine and the draft, NFL coaches and personnel -- not to mention the prospects themselves -- turn their attention to the various college "Pro Day" workouts. Thee are not as all-encompassing as the combine, but they are important enough for the key decision-makers in the league to travel around the country for more than a month to see the talent up close and personal. NFL.com's Gil Brandt has his sources at each of these workouts and will update this Pro Day scouting report on a daily basis:
New Mexico (March 6)
Eight NFL teams were represented, including three that sent their WR coaches to check out Marcus Smith. Prospects ran indoors on Field Turf ...
» WR Marcus Smith (6-1 3/8, 223): Ran the 40 in 4.58 and 4.54. Had a 29-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 3-inch long jump. Ran position drills and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.
» WR Travis Brown (6-2, 194): Ran the 40 in 4.54 and 4.46, had a 34-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 4-inch long jump. Ran position drills and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.
» OT Devin Clark (6-3 5/8, 306): Ran the 40 in 5.37 and 5.34, had a 25 ½-inch vertical jump and 8-foot, 7-inch long jump. Did no other drills.
TCU (March 6)
Thirteen TCU players worked out, and 15 teams were represented among the scouts in attendance. Prospects worked out indoors on Field Turf ...
» DL Tommy Blake: Had a very good workout ... Weighed in at 272. Ran the 40 in 4.80 and 4.83. Had a 30 ½-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 3-inch long jump, 4.37 short shuttle, 7.16 cone drill and had 23 reps in the bench press.
» S Brian Bonner (5-11 1/8, 200): Ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.57, had a 4.26 short shuttle and 7.03 cone drill. Ran position drills and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.
» DL Chase Ortiz (6-2 5/8, 252): Ran the 40 in 4.94 and 4.90, had a 31-inch vertical jump, ran position drills and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine..
» S David Roach (6-0 ¾, 208): Had a 38 ½-inch vertical jump, ran position drills and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine..
Indiana (March 5)
Twelve Hoosiers worked out, plus one player from Indiana State. They ran and did drills indoors on Field Turf ...
» WR James Hardy: Weighed in at 214. He had a 37-inch vertical jump and ran position drills, stood with everything else he recorded at the combine.
» CB Tracy Porter (5-10 ¾, 187): Ran the 40 in 4.47 and 4.41, ran position drills and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.
» CB Leslie Majors (5-9 ½, 168): Ran the 40 in 4.53 and 4.55, had a 33-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 1-inch long jump, 4.37 short shuttle, 7.11 cone drill and had 11 reps in the bench press.
Kentucky (March 5)
» WR Steve Johnson: Weighed in at 203. Ran the 40 in 4.53 and 4.51, ran position drills, and stood with everything else he recorded at the combine.
» QB Andre Woodson: Weighed in at 227. Ran the 40 in 4.86 and 4.88, had a 27 ½-inch vertical jump (disappointing), 9-foot, 1-inch long jump, 4.33 short shuttle, and 7.28 cone drill.
Texas A&M (March 5)
Fifteen NFL teams were on hand, and the group included TE coaches Alfredo Roberts (Cleveland) and Jonathan Hayes (Cincinnati), who were there to see Martellus Bennett. Prospects ran indoors on Astroturf, running the shuttles on Field Turf ...
» TE Martellus Bennett: Bennett ran position drills only, and let the rest of his measurables stand from the combine.
» DL Joseph Bryant (6-4, 313): Ran the 40 in 4.88 and 4.92, ran position drills and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.
» OL Corey Clark (6-5 ¼, 304): Ran the 40 in 5.13 and 5.19, had a 29-inch vertical jump, and 8-foot, 8-inch long jump.
» DL Chris Harrington: He had a 37 ½-inch vertical jump, ran position drills, and stood with everything else he recorded at the combine.
» OL Cody Wallace (6-3 ¾, 291): Ran the 40 in 5.18 and 5.17, ran position drills and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.
» DL Henry Smith (6-2 1/8, 310): Ran the 40 in 5.19 and 5.12, had a 30-inch vertical jump, 7-foot, 11-inch long jump, and had 26 reps in the bench press.
Baylor (March 4)
Twelve NFL teams were present to see seven players work out. The prospects worked out outdoors on Astroturf ...
» DB Josh Bell (5-11 1/8, 177): Ran the 40 in 4.46 and 4.42, with a 33-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 1-inch long jump, 4.50 short shuttle, 7.52 cone drill and 9 reps in the bench press.
» LB Nick Moore (6-1 ¼, 224): Ran the 40 in 4.70 and 4.63, had a 30 ½-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 2-inch long jump, 4.47 short shuttle, 7.34 cone drill and 29 reps in the bench press.
Idaho (March 4)
Eleven players from the '07 team and three others from the 2006 team worked out in front of representatives from 12 NFL teams, including LB coach Mike Cox of the Rams, who was there to see LB David Vobora. Due to bad weather conditions outside, the prospects worked out inside, on a hard surface that was not good for workouts ...
» LB David Vobora (6-1 ¼, 234): Ran the 40 in 4.60 and 4.62, with a 35 ½-inch vertical jump. Vobora let most of his numbers from the combine stand, as he had a very good workout in Indianapolis.
» CB Stanley Franks (5-8 ¾, 177): Ran the 40 in 4.39 and 4.43, had a 38-inch vertical jump, 10-foot long jump, 4.60 short shuttle, 7.68 cone drill and 10 reps in the bench press.
» LB Brandon Ogletree (6-2 3/8, 227): Ran the 40 in 4.46 and 4.48, had a 32 ½-inch vertical jump, and 9-foot, 8-inch long jump, 4.76 short shuttle, 7.71 cone drill and 27 reps in the bench press.
Photos ...
2008 Scouting Combine
Troy State (March 4)
Six NFL teams were represented, including the defensive back coaches from Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and Seattle, who were there to see top prospect Theodis McKelvin. Sixteen players worked out, however McKelvin didn't do much. He is scheduled to hold a private workout on March 11 -- a day after auburn's pro day and one day before Alabama's -- at which there will be a large contingent of NFL personnel ...
» CB Theodis McKelvin: Had a 38 ½-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 5-inch long jump, ran position drills and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.
» LB Marcus Richardson (5-11 7/8, 235): Ran the 40 in 4.56 and 4.59, outdoors and against the wind. Had a 34 ½-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 9-inch long jump, a 4.49 short shuttle, 6.75 cone drill and had 22 reps in the bench press.
Utah State (March 4)
Ten NFL teams sent scouts to Utah State, including the Dolphins who sent their offensive line coach to see OL prospect Shawn Murphy. Seven players from the '07 team and one from the 2006 team worked out on the indoor, Astroturf surface ...
» WR/KR Kevin Robinson (5-11 ¾, 196): Ran the 40 in 4.65 (twice), with a 32 ½-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 10-inch long jump, 4.47 short shuttle and 6.81 cone drill.
» OL Shawn Murphy (6-3 7/8, 314): Ran the 40 in 5.14 and 5.15, had a 27-inch vertical jump, 4.44 short shuttle and 7.37 cone drill.
Army (March 3)
The group of players who worked out included a Cadet from the class of '06 and another from the class of '05. One player, FB Mike Viti, was not invited to the combine but looked pretty good in these workouts ...
» WR/KR Corey Anderson (5-7, 166): Ran the 40 in 4.53 and 4.58, had a 38-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 1-inch long jump, 4.43 short shuttle and 6.93 cone drill.
» QB David Pevoto (6-3, 222): Ran the 40 in 4.86 and 4.84, had a 26-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 1-inch long jump, 4.67 short shuttle and 7.41 cone drill.
» FB Mike Viti (5-9, 242): Ran the 40 in 4.87 and 4.86, had a 30 ½-inch vertical jump, 8-foot, 7-inch long jump, 4.60 short shuttle and 7.37 cone drill.
Boise State (March 3)
» OT Ryan Clady: Weighed in at 311. He ran the 40 in 5.20 and 5.27, with a 31-inch vertical jump, 9-foot long jump, 4.7 short shuttle and 7.07 cone drill.
» CB Orlando Scandrick (5-10 1/8, 194): Ran the 40 in 4.32 and 4.34, with a 4.37 short shuttle, 6.76 cone drill and 8 lifts at the bench press.
» C/G Jeffrey Cavender (6-1 ¾, 303): Ran the 40 in 5.48 and 5.44, with a 25-inch vertical jump, 7-foot, 10-inch long jump, 4.7 short shuttle and 7.07 cone drill. He had 24 reps in the bench press.
Miami-Fla. (Feb. 29)
Sixteen players worked out, running outdoors on short grass (faster field) ... There were 40 scouts on hand, including the defensive staffs from Carolina and Jacksonville ...
» DB Kenny Phillips (6-2 ¼, 212): Posted a 34-inch vertical jump and ran position drills. Satisfied with his combine numbers, he didn't take part in those drills here.
» DE Calais Campbell (6-8, 283): Ran the 40-yard dash twice and finished in 5.01 seconds both times. He ran the short shuttle in 4.6 seconds and the cone drill in 7.19. He ran position drills but let his bench press at the combine stand.
» LB Tavares Gooden (6-1 3/8, 232): Ran his first 40 in 4.57 and pulled up on his second with a 4.65 finish. He had a 32 ½-inch vertical jump, and kept everything else from the combine.
» DB Glenn Sharpe (5-11 5/8, 185): Ran the 40 in 4.69 and 4.49, with a 10-foot, 2-inch long jump. He kept his other drills from the combine.
» WR Darnell Jenkins (5-9 3/8, 187): Ran the 40 in 4.62 and 4.54. He had a 32 ½-inch vertical jump, ran the short shuttle in 4.33 and the cone drill in 6.90.
» QB Kyle Wright (6-3 3/8, 215): Ran the 40 in 4.87 and 4.84, with a 31-inch vertical jump and an 8-foot, 5-inch long jump. He ran the short shuttle in 4.42 and the cone drill in 6.97.
» WR Lance Leggett (6-3, 189): Ran the 40 in 4.45 and 4.43. He had a 37-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 4-inch long jump, ran the short shuttle in 4.31 and the cone drill in 6.56.
Toledo (Feb. 28)
Nine players from the 2007 team worked out, plus one player who was undrafted from the 2006 Toledo squad. Player ran on an indoor rubber track, and did the other drills on artificial turf ...
» OL John Greco: Ran the 40 in 5.15. He had a 32-inch vertical jump, 4.63 short shuttle and 7.78 cone drill. He stuck with his combine numbers for long jump and bench press.
» RB Jalen Parmele (5-11 3/8, 226): Kept his combine numbers for the 40-yard dash and long jump. He had a 41 ½-inch vertical jump, 4.44 short shuttle and 6.95 cone drill.
» TE Chris Hopkins (6-4 ¾, 273): Ran the 40 in 4.78 and 4.84. He had a 26 ½-inch vertical jump, 7-foot, 9-inch long jump, 4.74 short shuttle and 7.41 cone drill.