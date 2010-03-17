Pro day toe injury won't hurt Tennessee safety Berry's draft stock

What might have been the most surprising thing about Tennessee's pro day was the interest in quarterback Jonathan Crompton, a highly regarded prospect when he came to Tennessee who never played up to the initial hype. The mobile, strong-armed Crompton, who threw 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a senior (224 of 384, 2,800 yards) was so inconsistent at Tennessee that he wasn't even invited to the combine. However, there were several teams that were taking notes on him. Crompton also said he spent significant time Tuesday with Jaguars quarterback coach Mike Shula.