Pro Bowlers feel for Peyton but say it's the nature of business

But nothing is going to change this, either: No matter how tough the decisions facing the Colts might seem, nobody else around the NFL should (or will) feel bad for them. Ultimately, let's remember what we're talking about here. The Colts are in a position to potentially replace Manning, perhaps a few years earlier than they might like, with a prospect (Andrew Luck) considered the most talented since Manning himself entered the league. Go try to convince Dolphins fans that the Colts deserve anyone's sympathy. This is an interesting situation. But it isn't a tough one for anybody but Manning. And it isn't an unprecedented one for anyone at all. We've been down this road before. And someday, we'll go down this road again.