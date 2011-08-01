Pro Bowl TE Miller could join Seahawks, but Raiders still in mix

Zach Miller is being heavily courted by the Seattle Seahawks, a source with knowledge of the situation said Monday, but the Oakland Raiders remain in the running to re-sign the free-agent tight end.
"Zach was a Raider last year, we want him to be a Raider now," Oakland coach Hue Jackson said Monday at training camp in Napa, Calif., according to The Associated Press. "That thing is going to come to a head here soon. It has to. I feel good about where we are and, hopefully, he'll get back to us, we'll get back to him, and we'll try to get something resolved."
The Seahawks have been busy during free agency. After letting veteran quarterback Matt Hasselbeck go in free agency, they released fan-favorite linebacker Lofa Tatupu.
But the team did sign former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, hoping the 28-year-old signal-caller can become the starter. The Seahawks followed that up by nabbing one of the most coveted receivers on the market in Sidney Rice, who played with Jackson on the Vikings, and added offensive lineman Robert Gallery, who played for Cable in Oakland.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.