Pro Bowl TE Davis not worried about contract talk with 49ers

"We're trying to build something special, and those guys know the defense already," Lewis said of Clements and Spencer. "They're taking care of business, Shawntae in Pittsburgh and Nate out in Arizona. Guys are getting better. That's the main focus. If you're out there getting better, then we have no problem with it. With the younger guys who are here, we're trying to get them better so they can help us out on the field."