Pro Bowl safety Antrel Rolle announces retirement

Antrel Rolle, a three-time Pro Bowl safety, former first-round pick and Super Bowl champion, is done with football and he's at peace with his decision.
Rolle revealed the news on Monday during a visit with Good Morning Football. The 33-year-old last played in 2015 as a member of the Chicago Bears.
"I'm done, yeah, I'm done," Rolle said.
"I'm at peace. I'm at total peace. You know, like I said, going out, you're 33 years old going on injured reserve last year, that's going to scare a lot of teams away. I understand how the business works and I'm fine with that either way."
The often outspoken safety, a megaphone for the otherwise muted Giants franchise that played some of their best football during Rolle's first two seasons in blue, finished his career with 834 tackles, four sacks, eight forced fumbles, 69 broken up passes, 26 interceptions and five defensive touchdowns. He made his first Pro Bowl during his final season in Arizona, and two more during a four-year stint with the Giants.
While he may never be appreciated like the untouchable safety troika of Troy Polamalu, Ed Reed and Sean Taylor, who dominated the game during Rolle's run with the Cardinals and Giants, Rolle will go down as a consummate teammate, professional and captain -- someone who was never afraid to stand up for a woebegone locker room during a losing streak. Tom Coughlin's tenure would not have been the same without him.