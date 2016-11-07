Around the NFL

Pro Bowl safety Antrel Rolle announces retirement

Published: Nov 07, 2016 at 01:23 AM

Antrel Rolle, a three-time Pro Bowl safety, former first-round pick and Super Bowl champion, is done with football and he's at peace with his decision.

Rolle revealed the news on Monday during a visit with Good Morning Football. The 33-year-old last played in 2015 as a member of the Chicago Bears.

"I'm done, yeah, I'm done," Rolle said.

"I'm at peace. I'm at total peace. You know, like I said, going out, you're 33 years old going on injured reserve last year, that's going to scare a lot of teams away. I understand how the business works and I'm fine with that either way."

The often outspoken safety, a megaphone for the otherwise muted Giants franchise that played some of their best football during Rolle's first two seasons in blue, finished his career with 834 tackles, four sacks, eight forced fumbles, 69 broken up passes, 26 interceptions and five defensive touchdowns. He made his first Pro Bowl during his final season in Arizona, and two more during a four-year stint with the Giants.

While Rolle verbalized his intent to stay retired Monday, that was likely a decision coming for a while. Rolle made it just seven games with the Bears in 2015 after suffering a sprained MCL. Before his stint with the Bears, he'd missed just one game in eight years.

While he may never be appreciated like the untouchable safety troika of Troy Polamalu, Ed Reed and Sean Taylor, who dominated the game during Rolle's run with the Cardinals and Giants, Rolle will go down as a consummate teammate, professional and captain -- someone who was never afraid to stand up for a woebegone locker room during a losing streak. Tom Coughlin's tenure would not have been the same without him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matt Nagy realizes 'time is now' for his Bears offense

With fans clamoring for rookie first-rounder Justin Fields to hit the field and Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace's jobs likely hanging in the balance of the 2021 campaign, Chicago's 17th head coach in franchise chronicle realizes the importance of the season ahead.
news

Peyton Manning 'can't fathom' Aaron Rodgers not playing in 2021

The latest to weigh in on the offseason's biggest story, Peyton Manning doesn't see Aaron Rodgers coming to Denver to play for the Broncos, but he "can't fathom" the Green Bay great not playing this year. 
news

Vikings LB Anthony Barr: 'We have a Super Bowl-winning team this year'

A 7-9 finish wasn't what the Vikings expected when embarking on the 2020 campaign, but it became their reality. Now that they've had an offseason to retool and get healthy, Anthony Barr has high hopes for his squad.
news

Seven NFL teams above 85 percent vaccination threshold with two weeks until training camp

Monday marks the deadline for players to get vaccinated to be cleared and avoid restrictions when most teams open training camp on July 27.

Tom Pelissero reports seven teams are above the 85% threshold for player vaccinations, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Alex Gibbs, innovative Broncos offensive line coach, dies at 80

The Denver Broncos and the NFL lost an influential figure on Monday. Longtime assistant coach Alex Gibbs died from complications from a stroke, the team announced. He was 80.
news

Ex-WR Jordan Matthews auditioning as a tight end at HUB Football camp

Former Eagles, Bills and 49ers WR Jordan Matthews will show off his transition to tight end this week. HUB Football, which hosts a series of free agent tryouts for NFL, CFL, USFL and USA Rugby scouts, announced Matthews would participate as a TE in its camp Sunday in San Diego.
news

Washington president says new team name won't be 'Warriors,' must have 'no ties to Native American imagery'

The Washington Football Team will have an entirely new identity by the start of next season. What the franchise's future name, logo and look will be is still being worked out by team brass.
news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson: 'Last year was an embarrassment for everybody involved'

A four-win season in 2020 led to a Eagles reboot, with the ouster of Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and importing Nick Sirianni. RT Lane Johnson joined Good Morning Football and said the groundwork has been laid for a turnaround after last year's "embarrassment."
news

Von Miller: 2021 Broncos 'the best team we've been able to field in a long time'

Since winning Super Bowl 50, Von Miller has watched his Broncos wallow in mediocrity, finishing third or fourth in the AFC West four out of the past five seasons. But the LB is high on the team's roster this year.
news

Tyreek Hill: I've been 'grinding my tail off' after getting 'embarrassed' in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he was embarrassed about the team's performance in February's 31-9 Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Winning Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYs a 'huge honor'

Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was named the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2021 ESPYs. The eight-year veteran shared his excitement regarding the honor on Sunday.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers plans to 'figure things out in a couple weeks' 

Deadlines force decisions, and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ has a major one impending. Whether he will play for the Packers, or anyone, in 2021 has been the question of the offseason. The reigning league MVP finally intimated this weekend that he'll have an answer shortly.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW