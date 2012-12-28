Pro Bowl politics can leave worthy players feeling left out

This issue is not just about Sherman. It's about the whole system. Denver Broncos guard Zane Beadles has played at an All-Pro level this season, giving up just one sack after allowing 11 over his previous two seasons. As a team, the Broncos have allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league. When the Broncos' running game has been on point, it's been because they've been able to effectively run "power," pulling Beadles and running behind his blocking. But how many defensive players who haven't faced Beadles and the Denver Broncos would know that? Less than one percent.