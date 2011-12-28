Pro Bowl picks send some to Hawaii, leave others out in the cold

The 2012 AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters were announced Tuesday, and the debate is already under way. Did Eli Manning deserve a nod over Matthew Stafford? Did Philip Rivers have a Pro Bowl year? And how could London Fletcher lead the league in tackles and not make the NFC squad? Get the complete rosters here, and find out who our experts think got the short end of the votes.
Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:
» Joe Staley is one of eight 49ers selected for the Pro Bowl, and the offensive tackle gets to bask in the honor a bit when he appears on NFL Network's "Around the League" Wednesday afternoon (5 p.m. ET). Later tonight on NFL Network, "NFL Replay" goes back to last Saturday in San Francisco, where the 49ers had their season-long streak of not allowing a rushing touchdown snapped by Marshawn Lynch, but still managed to eke out a victory over the Seattle Seahawks. that's at 8 p.m. ET, followed at 9:30 p.m. by "Sound FX," the best on-field sights and sounds from Week 16.
» The 2011 NFL regular season concludes with a Week 17 devoted exclusively to divisional games, and Jason La Canfora breaks them all down for you, including the dramatic prime-time finale between the Cowboys and the Giants.
» Dave Dameshek shines the white hot light of shame on Tebow Time, referees spoiling seasonal celebrations, and Mark Sanchezin the latest Shame Report.
» Beyond what is clearly an impressive crop of rookie QBs, Bucky Brooks says the entire roster of first-year players might be the NFL's greatest rookie class yet. He lists his 10 best rookies here.
» As the Jets prepare to take on the Dolphins this weekend, some in the Jets organization are beginning to wonder if they'll soon have to look for a new franchise QB.
» Dan Marino's 27-year-old record fell by the wayside on Monday night. NFL Films takes a look back at Marino's sophomore campaign on Miami's 1984 highlight film.
