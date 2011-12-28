Pro Bowl picks send some to Hawaii, leave others out in the cold

» Joe Staley is one of eight 49ers selected for the Pro Bowl, and the offensive tackle gets to bask in the honor a bit when he appears on NFL Network's "Around the League" Wednesday afternoon (5 p.m. ET). Later tonight on NFL Network, "NFL Replay" goes back to last Saturday in San Francisco, where the 49ers had their season-long streak of not allowing a rushing touchdown snapped by Marshawn Lynch, but still managed to eke out a victory over the Seattle Seahawks. that's at 8 p.m. ET, followed at 9:30 p.m. by "Sound FX," the best on-field sights and sounds from Week 16.