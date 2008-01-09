Pro Bowl NFL Charities Celebrity Golf Classic

Published: Jan 09, 2008 at 03:42 AM

The NFL will conduct its annual NFL All-Star Game Pro Bowl Invitational Celebrity Golf Classic on Friday, Feb. 8, 2008 at Waialae Country Club, site of the PGA Tour Sony Hawaiian Open.

Amateur golfers will team up with current and former NFL stars, including current and former Pro Bowl players as well as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The event will benefit the NFL's Youth Education Town initiative in Hawaii.

The tournament - sponsored by Tesoro Refining -- will be played as a team scramble event with a celebrity captain playing with each foursome of amateurs.

Lunch will precede golf, which begins at 1 p.m. local time. Following play, an awards PuPu party will be held in the Waialae clubhouse. Members of the top three finishing teams will be awarded plaques.

Each participant will receive a gift bag of official Pro Bowl apparel from Reebok as well as a commemorative photograph of he or she with their team and celebrity captain. The entry fee is a $1,200 tax-deductible donation to NFL Charities.

For information contact Nick Nicolosi, tournament director, at n.nicolosi@verizon.net or by phoning (201) 489 0049.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cooper Kupp, NFL MVP? Rams HC Sean McVay: 'He's a legitimate candidate for a lot of awards'

﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ is well on his way to winning the wide receiver triple crown, leading the NFL in catches, yards and touchdown receptions. Could  the record-setting WR be an MVP contender? 
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Colts pass Patriots; AFC North teams bunched

With 15 weeks of the 2021 regular season in the books, only one NFL team has clinched a playoff spot -- and the Power Rankings are as fluid as ever. Check out Dan Hanzus' updated look at the league hierarchy, 1-32.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce lead Players of the Week

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, Green Bay quarterback among NFL Players of the Week for Week 15.
news

Washington DT Jonathan Allen 'embarrassed' by run defense after Eagles loss

Washington gave up 238 rushing yards in Tuesday night's 27-17 defeat and defensive end Jonathan Allen didn't mince words when describing how he felt about it. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW