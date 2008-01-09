Pro Bowl NFL Charities Celebrity Golf Classic

The NFL will conduct its annual NFL All-Star Game Pro Bowl Invitational Celebrity Golf Classic on Friday, Feb. 8, 2008 at Waialae Country Club, site of the PGA Tour Sony Hawaiian Open.
Amateur golfers will team up with current and former NFL stars, including current and former Pro Bowl players as well as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The event will benefit the NFL's Youth Education Town initiative in Hawaii.
The tournament - sponsored by Tesoro Refining -- will be played as a team scramble event with a celebrity captain playing with each foursome of amateurs.
Lunch will precede golf, which begins at 1 p.m. local time. Following play, an awards PuPu party will be held in the Waialae clubhouse. Members of the top three finishing teams will be awarded plaques.
Each participant will receive a gift bag of official Pro Bowl apparel from Reebok as well as a commemorative photograph of he or she with their team and celebrity captain. The entry fee is a $1,200 tax-deductible donation to NFL Charities.
For information contact Nick Nicolosi, tournament director, at n.nicolosi@verizon.net or by phoning (201) 489 0049.