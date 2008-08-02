Pro Bowl LB Ware misses practice after getting hit in head

OXNARD, Calif. -- Two-time Pro Bowl starting linebacker DeMarcus Ware sat out Dallas Cowboys practice Thursday, a day after leaving the field early following a hit to the head.

Ware was on the field for the team's only practice of the day, but not in uniform.

"I'm good," Ware said as he jogged off the field and past reporters after practice.

Coach Wade Phillips said Ware was held out of contact as a precaution in accordance to NFL policy on how to handle players who have been hit in the head.

"They've got a procedure that you go through when a guy gets dinged a little bit and so we held him out of practice," Phillips said. 'We don't see any long-term problems there."

Phillips said Ware likely would return to practice Friday, when the Cowboys have two workouts.

At the end of Wednesday morning's practice, Ware left the field early with a trainer while the rest the team gathered for its post-session stretch. Phillips said then that Ware was feeling "dizzy a little bit" after getting "dinged in the head."

When players came out in shorts for a practice devoted to special teams Wednesday afternoon, Ware was on the field with the rest of the team.

Ware set a Cowboys record for linebackers with 14 sacks last season, which was second in the NFL and the most by a Dallas defender since Jim Jeffcoat had 14 in 1986. The 11th overall pick in 2005 has 31 sacks and has started all 48 of his NFL games.

