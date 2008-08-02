Pro Bowl LB Ware misses practice after getting hit in head

OXNARD, Calif. -- Two-time Pro Bowl starting linebacker DeMarcus Ware sat out Dallas Cowboys practice Thursday, a day after leaving the field early following a hit to the head.
Ware was on the field for the team's only practice of the day, but not in uniform.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 262
College: Troy State
Experience: 3
"I'm good," Ware said as he jogged off the field and past reporters after practice.
Coach Wade Phillips said Ware was held out of contact as a precaution in accordance to NFL policy on how to handle players who have been hit in the head.
"They've got a procedure that you go through when a guy gets dinged a little bit and so we held him out of practice," Phillips said. 'We don't see any long-term problems there."
At the end of Wednesday morning's practice, Ware left the field early with a trainer while the rest the team gathered for its post-session stretch. Phillips said then that Ware was feeling "dizzy a little bit" after getting "dinged in the head."
When players came out in shorts for a practice devoted to special teams Wednesday afternoon, Ware was on the field with the rest of the team.
Ware set a Cowboys record for linebackers with 14 sacks last season, which was second in the NFL and the most by a Dallas defender since Jim Jeffcoat had 14 in 1986. The 11th overall pick in 2005 has 31 sacks and has started all 48 of his NFL games.
