Pro Bowl LB Ware misses practice after getting hit in head

OXNARD, Calif. -- Cowboys' two-time Pro Bowl linebacker DeMarcus Ware sat out practice Thursday, a day after leaving the field early following a hit to the head.
Ware was on the field, but not in uniform, for the team's only practice of the day.
After practice, he jogged off the field and past reporters and said, quote, "I'm good."
Coach Wade Phillips said Ware was held out of contact as a precaution in accordance to NFL policy on how to handle players who have been hit in the head.
Phillips said he didn't see any long-term problems for Ware.
At the end of Wednesday morning's practice, Ware left the field early with a trainer while the rest the team gathered for its post-session stretch.
Phillips had said that Ware was feeling quote, "dizzy a little bit" after getting "dinged in the head."
