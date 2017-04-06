Around the NFL

Pro Bowl guard Jahri Evans plans on playing in 2017

Published: Apr 06, 2017 at 03:49 AM

Six-time Pro Bowl guard Jahri Evans might have said his goodbyes to New Orleans (again), but that doesn't mean he's saying goodbye to the NFL.

"I had a good season last year, we did a lot of good things, and I'm just waiting for that phone call, right situation," Evans said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "As long as I'm still playing at an elite level, I'll strap on the helmet and give it a go."

Evans, who played 10 seasons with the Saints but was released back in 2015, was one of their better offensive linemen last year. The Seahawks picked him up for training camp but released him in early September, allowing Evans the chance to reunite with coach Sean Payton. It was the subject of some regret by Seattle general manager John Schneider, though he could give Evans another opportunity to play this season.

Like so many linemen of a certain age, Evans is now tossed into the annual pool of one-year wonders, destined to wander the landscape playing good football with no firm commitment from an NFL club. Think former Jets guard Willie Colon, with more of a pedigree.

"It was a little shocking for me at first," Evans said of the first time he was let go by the Saints. "When I signed a seven-year deal seven years ago, I saw myself playing off that contract and then some. We had a lot of success on the offensive side of the ball. So I didn't really see the release coming, but I knew it was CAP situations. I went to Seattle where Nate (Burleson) used to play. Went out there for training camp. Did a couple of good things and they put me back in. Obviously, the guys I was playing with thought they were going to play which was a little confusing cause they were doing really well when I missed, you know year 10 I missed five games. That's the most I've missed in my career, only two before that. I was glad to come back there. (I) had to swallow my pride a little bit, obviously. Playing for vet minimum and starting is not easy. I just wanted to be with my guys. (I) did it for them really."

The question now becomes: Will he do it again? Evans can find a starting job in the NFL this year. Teams will lose offensive linemen this summer and they will be less than impressed by the ones they draft. Evans, by all accounts, is an excellent locker room presence with years of experience. His time in New Orleans should earn him the right to play another season.

Will a team end up making it worth his while?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson reveals Broncos approached him about contract during bye week

The Denver Broncos benching Russell Wilson surprised many this week, but not Wilson. Apparently, he'd known it might be possible since the end of October. 
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) off injury report, will start Sunday vs. Titans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has no injury designation and is set to start against the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ruled out for Week 17 game vs. Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 17 contest versus the Carolina Panthers due to a sprained shoulder, according to the team's Friday injury report.
news

Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett questionable vs. 49ers after injuring hamstring during week

Jacoby Brissett's elevation to starter might have been a bit premature. The quarterback is questionable for Washington's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a hamstring issue.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad) set to start vs. Ravens; WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) ruled out

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad) is set to start vs. Ravens, while WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) was ruled out by head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday.
news

2023 NFL Season, Week 17: Four things to watch for in Lions-Cowboys on Saturday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the Detroit Lions visit the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night in Week 17.
news

Vic Fangio on facing Lamar Jackson: 'Only other player that's been like him in the last 50 years is Michael Vick' 

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio noted that he's faced dual-threat quarterbacks in the past, including this year, but there's nothing like going against the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, who Miami faces in a crucial AFC showdown on Sunday.
news

49ers' Chase Young downplays revenge game vs. Commanders: 'At the end of the day, it's just playing ball'

49ers pass rusher Chase Young will face his old team, the Washington Commanders, on Sunday. Young is downplaying any revenge factor for this weekend.
news

David Njoku's big night vs. Jets with Amari Cooper inactive powers Browns to AFC playoffs 

With Amari Cooper sidelined due to a heel injury, the injury-riddled Cleveland Browns needed a playmaker to step up Thursday night against a good New York Jets defense. David Njoku soared in.
news

Breece Hall after loss to Browns: Laugh now because Jets will turn things around in 'near future' 

After New York's 37-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Jets running back Breece Hall says everybody should get their laughs out now because things will turn around in the "near future."
news

Joe Flacco 'so fortunate' to be on playoff-bound Browns after three-TD night in win over Jets

With a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday night, Joe Flacco started off scorching and burned the league's second-ranked passing defense, helping power the Browns to a 37-20 win and their first postseason berth in three years.