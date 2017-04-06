Pro Bowl guard Jahri Evans plans on playing in 2017

"It was a little shocking for me at first," Evans said of the first time he was let go by the Saints. "When I signed a seven-year deal seven years ago, I saw myself playing off that contract and then some. We had a lot of success on the offensive side of the ball. So I didn't really see the release coming, but I knew it was CAP situations. I went to Seattle where Nate (Burleson) used to play. Went out there for training camp. Did a couple of good things and they put me back in. Obviously, the guys I was playing with thought they were going to play which was a little confusing cause they were doing really well when I missed, you know year 10 I missed five games. That's the most I've missed in my career, only two before that. I was glad to come back there. (I) had to swallow my pride a little bit, obviously. Playing for vet minimum and starting is not easy. I just wanted to be with my guys. (I) did it for them really."