Pro Bowl future in doubt amid questions of game's validity

3) The deployment of Tim Tebow. I hate to go here, I really do, mainly because the subject's been beaten into the ground and the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills are a combined 11-19. But I do think the future of one of football's most famous players could be on the line, which makes it worth examination. Start with this: Had most any other guy asked out of action because he didn't like his role, as a source confirmed Tebow did last week, he'd be eviscerated. This also isn't necessarily a completely isolated thing for Tebow either, when you consider the billboard incident that my NFL.com colleague Jeff Darlington reported on last year. So where could this have a lasting effect? I know the Jacksonville Jaguars thing is out there for Tebow, but that likely wouldn't be for long. If you want to see where Tebow really could carve out a 15-year NFL career, look to Michael Robinson, who was the 2005 Big Ten Player of the Year as a quarterback for Penn State but remade himself as a meat-and-potatoes fullback in the NFL. Robinson made it work because he was willing to make it work. On the flip side, former Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch was less willing, and he was quickly out of the NFL. That's why this week could be an important one for Tebow. If he pops back up as a situational quarterback and a special teams player, it means he'll have subjugated his ego, and that could send a nice message about his intentions regarding being a football player long-term, and not just as a quarterback.