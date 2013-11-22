Pro Bowl Flashback Friday: Jack Youngblood's broken leg

I can understand the playoffs/Super Bowl, as who wouldn't do everything they could to remain on the field and help their team have a shot at glory. There are countless examples of such heroics (foolish or not), although, most weren't of players running around on a broken leg. But, the Pro Bowl? There's nothing at stake. It's a celebration of achievement in the game of football, and Youngblood's achievement was evident by the Rams' deep playoff run. Perhaps Youngblood just wanted to take in Hawaii, as 1980 marked the first time that the Pro Bowl was played in the Ahola state (where it would remain for the next 30 years).