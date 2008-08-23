Pro Bowl DE Umenyiora hurts left knee vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Pro Bowl defensive end Osi Umenyiora injured his left knee in the second quarter of the New York Giants' preseason game against the New York Jets, but coach Tom Coughlin said that early indications are that he did not suffer ligament damage.
"I talked to him when he was in the locker room, in the training room," fellow defensive end Justin Tuck said of a halftime exchange. "Obviously, he was down. It's unfortunate when any injury occurs, but hopefully, it is nothing serious and he will not miss any time."
Umenyiora left the locker room before the game ended and was not available for comment.
Umenyiora told Tuck that "he was good," Tuck said.
"It looked like he was turning the corner and just kind of took an awkward step," Cofield said. "The turf is hard and playing at that speed on that edge, you can tweak things."
The 26-year-old could not put any weight on his leg. He was helped off the field with his arms wrapped around the shoulders of two trainers.
Coughlin said Umenyiora was in pain.
"The doctors told me there was no ligament damage," Coughlin said when pressed.
Umenyiora started all 16 games last season and had 52 tackles and a team-high 13 sacks. He added seven tackles in the Giants' run to the Super Bowl.
If Umenyiora was sidelined for any considerable time, the Giants could move strongside linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka back to defensive end. He was switched to linebacker last year so the team could put its best 11 players on the field.
"You are always concerned any time a player like that goes down," Kiwanuka said. "That's not good. We know the type of player he is and if he can come back he will. But we have the personnel to step up in his absence."
Kiwanuka sidestepped moving back to defensive end, saying that decision is up to the team.
