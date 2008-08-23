Pro Bowl DE Umenyiora hurts left knee vs. Jets

Published: Aug 23, 2008 at 05:01 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Pro Bowl defensive end Osi Umenyiora injured his left knee in the second quarter of the New York Giants' preseason game against the New York Jets, but coach Tom Coughlin said that early indications are that he did not suffer ligament damage.

Osi Umenyiora, DE
New York Giants

Height: 6-3

Weight: 261

College: Troy State

Experience: 5

X-rays taken during the Jets' 10-7 win were negative. An MRI is planned on Sunday.

"I talked to him when he was in the locker room, in the training room," fellow defensive end Justin Tuck said of a halftime exchange. "Obviously, he was down. It's unfortunate when any injury occurs, but hopefully, it is nothing serious and he will not miss any time."

Umenyiora left the locker room before the game ended and was not available for comment.

Umenyiora told Tuck that "he was good," Tuck said.

The two-time Pro Bowler was hurt with 10:48 left in the half on a third-down incomplete pass by the Jets' Brett Favre.

Defensive tackle Barry Cofield did not get a chance to talk to Umenyiora but he recalled the play.

"It looked like he was turning the corner and just kind of took an awkward step," Cofield said. "The turf is hard and playing at that speed on that edge, you can tweak things."

The 26-year-old could not put any weight on his leg. He was helped off the field with his arms wrapped around the shoulders of two trainers.

Coughlin said Umenyiora was in pain.

"The doctors told me there was no ligament damage," Coughlin said when pressed.

Umenyiora started all 16 games last season and had 52 tackles and a team-high 13 sacks. He added seven tackles in the Giants' run to the Super Bowl.

The Giants are a bit thin at defensive end this season with the retirement of seven-time Pro Bowler Michael Strahan. Tuck has replaced Strahan. New York also signed veteran Renaldo Wynn in the offseason.

If Umenyiora was sidelined for any considerable time, the Giants could move strongside linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka back to defensive end. He was switched to linebacker last year so the team could put its best 11 players on the field.

"You are always concerned any time a player like that goes down," Kiwanuka said. "That's not good. We know the type of player he is and if he can come back he will. But we have the personnel to step up in his absence."

Kiwanuka sidestepped moving back to defensive end, saying that decision is up to the team.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts' defense could be NFL's best; Packers should pay up for Davante Adams

Do the Colts have the NFL's best defense? Should the Packers make Davante Adams the league's highest-paid wide receiver? Bucky Brooks explores those topics and more in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains optimistic about shoulder strain: 'I know I'll be fine'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott remains undaunted after suffering a shoulder strain in his throwing shoulder on Wednesday, telling reporters on Friday, "I know I'll be fine." 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz to see foot specialist, might need surgery

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is slated to see a foot specialist. He then might be headed to the operating table. The Colts QB will pay a visit to Dr. Robert Anderson in the near future after suffering a foot injury Thursday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

NFL's highlight-reel players: The 32 most thrilling talents of today ... and tomorrow

With the 2021 NFL season right around the corner, Nick Shook decided to take a step back and put together a list of the league's greatest highlight makers. Check out the 32 most thrilling talents of today ... and tomorrow.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW