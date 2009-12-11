Pro Bowl DE Mathis back at practice for Colts but questionable

Published: Dec 11, 2009 at 09:43 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts defensive end Robert Mathis practiced for the first time this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

A Pro Bowl selection last season, Mathis missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a quadriceps injury before returning Friday.

Right tackle Ryan Diem also is questionable after missing his second consecutive day of practice with a hamstring injury. Left tackle Charlie Johnson returned to practice after missing last weekend's game with a foot injury and is listed as questionable.

Four players have been ruled out of the game: running back Donald Brown (chest), safety Aaron Francisco (ankle), wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez (knee) and kicker Adam Vinatieri (knee).

