Prison tag? Franchise designation has changed over the years

Goldson might be the best example of a player that the tag, as it stands now, hurts. Coming off a big year for one of the league's elite defenses, the 27-year-old 49ers safety would've been in a position to cash in back in March, had San Francisco not held the option to tag him at a very reasonable $6.4 million. Instead, the Niners now get the chance to see whether or not Goldson can repeat his 2011 performance, and likely will get him at a cheaper rate if they do decide to commit to him when he's 28 next offseason.