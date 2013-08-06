Princeton schools to require helmets for soccer, lacrosse

The Princeton, N.J., school district is taking a bold step in an attempt to reduce concussions among young athletes by mandating that all middle school and high school soccer, lacrosse and field hockey players wear helmets, according to newsworks.com.
While it's certainly an unprecedented requirement, it might not be surprising, considering the state of New Jersey was one of the first to adopt laws preventing athletes from returning to play before receiving medical clearance.
However, not everyone is convinced this move will have the intended consequences.
The measure was unanimously adopted by the school board. The district will play for the headgear, which retails for around $60.
-- Marcas Grant, contributing editor