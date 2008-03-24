Price will be steep for Cowboys to trade up for McFadden

As armed as the Cowboys are to move up in the first round of the draft, Dallas' two first-round picks are not enough.
Based on the 2008 NFL draft point chart that teams use as a guideline for draft trades, the Cowboys 22nd overall pick is worth 780 points and their 28th pick is worth 660 points, giving Dallas 1,440 points.
It's a lot. But it's not enough, not to get into the top five picks of the draft to take a player such as Arkansas running back Darren McFadden.
Miami's No. 1 pick is worth 3,000 points, St. Louis' No. 2 is worth 2,600 points, Atlanta's No. 3 is worth 2,200 points, Oakland's No. 4 is worth 1,800 points and Kansas City's No. 5 is worth 1,700 points.
To get into the top five, Dallas would have to consider throwing in its second-round pick, the 61st overall pick, which is worth 292 points. Those 292 points, combined with Dallas' first-round picks, would give the Cowboys 1,732 points, more than enough to get to Kansas City's No. 5 and almost enough to get to Oakland's No. 4.
From there, it is up to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to decide whether a top five pick is worth the price.
Now the NFL draft point chart is not set in concrete; teams can use their own guidelines and decide whether a certain trade is fair even if it doesn't measure out on the chart. But the chart provides a rough gauge as to what it would take for a certain team to move up and what it would take for a certain team to move down.
But the price to do it will be steep -- even steeper than many have speculated.
McFadden is projected to go somewhere between Oakland's spot at No. 4 and the New York Jets' at No. 6. Trading up to Atlanta's spot at No. 3 would give Dallas a clear-cut chance to draft McFadden. But beyond that slot, the Cowboys risk losing him.
