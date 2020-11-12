'Pretty surreal' for Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton to be facing football 'wizard' Aaron Rodgers

Luton will once again be watching Rodgers on Sunday, though his view will be from the field level.

Rodgers also had a TD through the air and one on the ground in his first NFL start -- in 2008 -- and is also a Pac-12 product, having played at Cal. But the similarities aren't all that prevalent thereafter.

Luton's leading a one-win squad with a an uncertain future, while Rodgers is leading a Packers squad with Super Bowl hopes and has already carved out a lasting legacy.

For now, Luton's just got one game to look back on and build off of as he focusses on what lies ahead for him and not the "wizard" across the sideline.

"I'm focused on myself. I'm focused on our team. [I] stepped back out on the practice field [Wednesday] and felt a lot more confident, felt like practice went really well. I feel like [I'm] just trying to build on what I did on Sunday and I think today was a good step in that direction," Luton said. "I mean I think there's a lot of things I can build on. Watching the tape, I think just continuing to work through my reads fast and getting one from one guy to the next I think is something I can continue to build on. But there's lots of things, lots of small footwork things, footwork in the run game, and reads that you can just keep cleaning up week to week and [I'm] hoping to build on that this week."