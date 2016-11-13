Preston Smith, Redskins hand Vikings fourth consecutive loss

LANDOVER, Md. -- Preston Smith kept wondering if Sam Bradford was going to throw the ball, and then he just wanted to make sure he held on.
Smith grabbed a crucial interception and dropped Bradford with two sacks, helping the Washington Redskins beat the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 on Sunday for their first victory in almost a month.
"We played lockdown defense," cornerback Josh Norman said. "We got the shutout in the second half, didn't give up any more points (and got) three-and-outs."
Smith was a big part of the resurgence. Amid a quiet season, he was the big-play component the Redskins needed, delivering the type of production coach Jay Gruden wanted to see from the second-year linebacker.
"Jay has been riding me like one of those horses," said Smith, who secured the victory by sacking Bradford in the final seconds. "I feel like Jay is a jockey, and I'm the horse trying to win the race and he's just been riding me so hard and not giving me (any) break."
Bradford finished 31 of 40 for 307 yards, two touchdowns and the interception . Kyle Rudolph and Adam Thielen each had a touchdown reception during the burst in the second quarter, and Stefon Diggs finished with 13 catches for 164 yards.
"Stef's going to make plays," said Redskins cornerback Kendall Fuller, a high school teammate of Diggs. "You just have to find a way to limit him and make a play when it counts. Any game he plays he's going to get his."
Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was 22 of 33 for 262 yards and touchdown passes to Vernon Davis and Jamison Crowder. Undrafted rookie running back Robert Kelley had 22 carries for 97 yards in his second game as the starter.
It was a well-timed win for the Redskins, who were coming off their bye week and had tied the Cincinnati Bengals in London and lost in the final minute to the Detroit Lions. Dustin Hopkins had all 12 of Washington's second-half points, including a 50-yard field goal.
