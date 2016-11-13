Preston Smith, Redskins hand Vikings fourth consecutive loss

Published: Nov 13, 2016 at 10:02 AM

LANDOVER, Md. -- Preston Smith kept wondering if Sam Bradford was going to throw the ball, and then he just wanted to make sure he held on.

Smith grabbed a crucial interception and dropped Bradford with two sacks, helping the Washington Redskins beat the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 on Sunday for their first victory in almost a month.

After allowing 20 consecutive points in 5:39 to close out the second quarter, Smith and the Redskins (5-3-1) shut out the Vikings (5-4) in the second half of Minnesota's fourth consecutive loss.

"We played lockdown defense," cornerback Josh Norman said. "We got the shutout in the second half, didn't give up any more points (and got) three-and-outs."

Smith was a big part of the resurgence. Amid a quiet season, he was the big-play component the Redskins needed, delivering the type of production coach Jay Gruden wanted to see from the second-year linebacker.

"Jay has been riding me like one of those horses," said Smith, who secured the victory by sacking Bradford in the final seconds. "I feel like Jay is a jockey, and I'm the horse trying to win the race and he's just been riding me so hard and not giving me (any) break."

Bradford finished 31 of 40 for 307 yards, two touchdowns and the interception . Kyle Rudolph and Adam Thielen each had a touchdown reception during the burst in the second quarter, and Stefon Diggs finished with 13 catches for 164 yards.

"Stef's going to make plays," said Redskins cornerback Kendall Fuller, a high school teammate of Diggs. "You just have to find a way to limit him and make a play when it counts. Any game he plays he's going to get his."

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was 22 of 33 for 262 yards and touchdown passes to Vernon Davis and Jamison Crowder. Undrafted rookie running back Robert Kelley had 22 carries for 97 yards in his second game as the starter.

It was a well-timed win for the Redskins, who were coming off their bye week and had tied the Cincinnati Bengals in London and lost in the final minute to the Detroit Lions. Dustin Hopkins had all 12 of Washington's second-half points, including a 50-yard field goal.

Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard 'enjoying every moment with my teammates' as trade request looms

In the midst of a busy Back Together Saturday, Xavien Howard faced questions about his interest in moving on from Miami.
news

Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to three-year, $36.6M extension

Nick Chubb and the Browns have an agreement in principal on a three-year extension for $36.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal comes with $20 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport added. 
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW