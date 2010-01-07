Pressuring the passers is key to Packers-Cardinals

Aaron Rodgers has been sacked 50 times this season, or once every 12 attempts, but most of those sacks came earlier in the season. Rodgers has been sacked just two times in the last three games as Mark Tauscher was added to the lineup at right tackle and left tackle Chad Clifton returned to the lineup from injury. The Cardinals have two very unique pass rushers in Calais Campbell and Darnell Dockett. The two have combined for 14 sacks and are as disruptive as any pair in the league. When you study the Packers' five losses this season, the common thread is getting to Rodgers. He was sacked 27 times in the five losses -- five times a loss, as compared to two sacks per game in their victories.