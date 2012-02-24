Pressure points: Four draft slots that could change everything

The Dolphins could also set the table for a run on offensive tackles by picking Iowa's Riley Reiff as a potential replacement for Marc Colombo. The former Hawkeye is widely regarded as the second-best prospect at the position, and his early selection will lead teams in need of offensive tackles to jump up the board to have a chance at Stanford's Jonathan Martin or Ohio State's Mike Adams near the middle of the first round. While scouts are mixed on whether either prospect is worthy of carrying such a lofty grade, the shallow pool of franchise-caliber offensive tackles drives up the demand in a market driven by the passing game.