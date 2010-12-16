Pressure on Sanchez leads intriguing list of Week 15 storylines

It has been clear over the past two weeks that more teams split division games than sweep them. There are eight rematch games this weekend, and as Eric Winston of the Texans said, "The 20-0 shutout we had over the Titans doesn't mean a thing this time." Look for five of the eight teams that lost the first time to win this week. There are no bigger rematch games than Eagles-Giants and Jaguars-Colts. The home teams won the first time around, but now must try to do so on the road.