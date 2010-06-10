Pressure on Flacco to lead more balanced Ravens to Super Bowl

Union bigwig Kevin Mawae was asked during an NFLPA conference call on Wednesday whether or not he felt his active role with that organization had something to do with the fact that he is still on the market despite another Pro Bowl season. Mawae, who is pushing 40 and realizes that is certainly part of the equation as well, gave the impression that while he doesn't think his union leadership at a time of labor unrest is the driving force behind his status, it is somewhat connected. ... Hard to be heartened by the latest lashing out between the NFLPA and NFL, but I remain steadfast in my belief that the 2011 will not be compromised by any labor issues. ... My money remains on Kyle Orton to open Week 1 for the Broncos. ... All the best to Isaac Bruce in his post-playing career. He was all class during his playing days, and I expect him to be enshrined in Canton one day. It may take a little time, but I see a mustard-colored jacket in his future one day.